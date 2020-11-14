FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Coming to Columbus for Indiana Game

After Indiana won its fourth game of the season on Saturday afternoon, it enters Week 5 of the Big Ten season one-half game ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten East Division. Next week's critical showdown is getting the national attention it deserves.

For the second time this fall, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show will broadcast live from Ohio Stadium next Saturday. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers have a national top-10 matchup from the Horseshoe coming next weekend with major Big Ten title implications at stake. FOX made the announcement Saturday afternoon that they'll be on-hand to cover it.

The national FOX crew also came to the Shoe when Ohio State hosted Nebraska Week 1. Of course, that crew includes former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer recently revealed he was diagnosed with CoVID-19, causing the entire broadcast crew to quarantine and forcing a cancelled show last weekend.

While the Buckeyes were idle on Saturday, Indiana beat Michigan State 24-0 to improve its record to 4-0 on the season. They've posted wins over Penn State, Michigan and Rutgers as well. They are a much improved football program, but they have lost 24 consecutive games against the Buckeyes dating back to a 27-27 tie in 1990. Ohio State leads the all-time series 75-12-5.

