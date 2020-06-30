BuckeyesNow
Former Buckeye Billy Price Earns All-Decade Honors

Brendan Gulick

The Big Ten Conference announced today that former Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price has been nominated to the All-Decade Team. Price's recognition comes immediately after current Buckeye Wyatt Davis was nominated on the team. The league unveiled it's selections at running back and linebacker on Monday and revealed the offensive line on Tuesday.

Price and Davis join Ryan Shazier and Ezekiel Elliott in earning All-Decade honors to this point.

Price helped pave the way for the No. 15 rushing offense in the country in 2017, which averaged 243.4 yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry. That team ran for 34 touchdowns and averaged more than 500 yard per game. He blocked for the likes of JT Barrett, JK Dobbins and Mike Weber that season, but also played during Ezekiel Elliott's terrific seasons in Columbus.

For his efforts in 2017, he was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned the Rimington Trophy as the top interior offensive lineman in all of college football.

Price is a Northeast Ohio native, growing up in Austintown. He played at Fitch High School and launched a fabulous collegiate career. He was a unanimous All-American in 2017 after earning Second Team honors the year prior. His NFL career got off to a fast start in Cincinnati, where he was named to the Pro Football Writers' Association All-Rookie Team.

The Big Ten Football All-Decade Team is selected by college football experts chosen by the Big Ten Network. which will be announcing selections from 2010-19 across BTN social media platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) throughout the week.

The Big Ten All-Decade Team will continue getting released throughout the week as follows:

Wednesday: Tight Ends and Defensive Backs
Thursday: Wide Receivers and Defensive Lineman
Friday: Quarterbacks, Kicker, Punter, All-Purpose and Coach

