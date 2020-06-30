Wyatt Davis Named to Big Ten All-Decade Team

The Big Ten Conference announced today that Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis has been nominated to the All-Decade Team. Davis is the first active player in the league to earn such recognition. The league unveiled it's selections at running back and linebacker on Monday and revealed the offensive line on Tuesday.

Davis is a junior from Bellflower, California and is widely regarded as one of the top interior lineman in the country. He anchored an offensive line last season that saw JK Dobbins and Justin Fields run wild. The Buckeyes finished 2019 No. 3 in the country in scoring offense (46.9 points/game), No. 5 in rushing offense (266.7 yards/game) and No. 4 in total offense (529.9 yards/game).

He earned First Team All-American honors last year from three different media outlets, while taking Second-Team All-American recognition from three others.

Davis was a 5-star offensive lineman (by Rivals, 247Sports and Scout) as a senior at St. John Bosco and was one of the Top 25 players in the nation overall, with Scout ranking him No. 16 among his peers, Rivals No 22 and 247Sports No. 24. A tackle for head coach Jason Negro, Davis was considered the No. 1 guard prospect in the nation by all three of those rankings services and the No. 3 guard by ESPN, which also listed him No. 38 on its ESPN 300.

Davis joins Ryan Shazier and Ezekiel Elliott in earning All-Decade honors.

The Big Ten Football All-Decade Team is selected by college football experts chosen by the Big Ten Network. which will be announcing selections from 2010-19 across BTN social media platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) throughout the week.

The Big Ten All-Decade Team will continue getting released throughout the week as follows:

Wednesday: Tight Ends and Defensive Backs

Thursday: Wide Receivers and Defensive Lineman

Friday: Quarterbacks, Kicker, Punter, All-Purpose and Coach

