BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Spring College Football Season Could be a Logistical Nightmare

Jake Hromada

College football the last 48 hours has felt like the indecision my parents, sisters and I have when picking a restaurant to eat at. Two of us don't care, one has a passionate choice that the other sibling dislikes and dad wants ribs.

The suggestion of a spring season isn't totally out of the picture, the Mid-American Conference announced they will try it. Maybe the Big Ten will too.

It’s reported that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is in favor of a spring football season. While that may not be a bad idea, the Big Ten and other conferences are going to have to think of (at least) these challenges if they're going to consider a spring season.

Questions on Scholarships/Eligibility 

Not so much for those on current rosters, but those who are going to be on rosters. If a high school senior graduates early to join Ohio State for the spring, or a JUCO student graduates in December and joins a team, are they eligible for the season? Scholarships will have to be juggled too. That high school senior or JUCO transfer may not have a scholarship for the spring season if they're eligible. 

Plus, if a season is canceled and Power Five schools lose on average more than $60 million in revenue this fall, how are schools going to honor those scholarships?

NFL Prospects

If some players are willing to opt out of a bowl game in an ordinary year so they don't get hurt before the NFL Draft, then why would any star player want to play a spring season? This also effects those athletes still needing to show they can play in the NFL. A year ago, first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Joe Burrow, was that athlete.

Length of Season

What would a spring season even look like? The NCAA and every school across the country preaches valuing student-athlete health and safety over anything else ... could they really justify playing two full football seasons in less than one calendar year? Are they willing to extend the CoVID-19 effects of the 2020 season into a 2021 season as well?

Attendance Conflicts 

If football and men’s basketball (or another spring/fall sport) have a home game scheduled for the same day, some fans will be torn on which to attend. Especially if they have season tickets to both.

TV’s Priority

What will be TV’s priority, football or basketball? March is a basketball extravaganza, but with college football’s restart in the spring, what will TV prioritize? What are the odds that the biggest basketball rivalries are under shadowed for football’s best match-ups? Imagine some professional sporting events mixed in here as well.

Weather Concerns

There would have to be talk about playing in March, April and May. Imagine Ohio State at Wisconsin or Ohio State at Michigan State in January or February. Flu season is another reason why March would have to be a starting point, COVID-19 could re-surge during January and February. Traveling is already difficult enough during the pandemic, but traveling as a large group is even harder. There is no guarantee of a vaccine, no matter what the rumors are.

Decreased Olympic Sports Attention 

The fan attention and main TV viewership will go to football and basketball. It’s unfortunate to admit, but sports like volleyball, field hockey, soccer, baseball, softball etc. won’t garner as much attention. Luckily diehard fans of those sports will have ESPN+. But without college football in the fall, how many of those programs are going to get cut?

There’s been no official word on cancelling Division I fall championships, but let’s say they’re hypothetically moved to spring, imagine the chaotic collision of college sporting events.

So Much Sports, Not Enough Workers

Staffing will be a problem for schools (especially smaller DI schools) on days where multiple events happen. It will be a nightmare for facilities that are trying to handle a home football, baseball and/or volleyball event at the same time. 

Athletic communication staffs, especially those understaffed, will lose hours of sleep. Between press releases, game previews/recaps, media guides, press conferences, social media posts, media availability, content creation and more, these staffs will be working nonstop juggling multiple things for multiple sports at once.

A decision on the fall has to be made first, but these challenges (and more) should be considered if football is postponed.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ryan Day: "We cannot cancel the season right now"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says he will fight for his players and that a canceled season isn't quite a certainty just yet. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

MORandy

SIAA Superlatives: Ongoing Recruiting Process for Standout J.T. Tuimoloau

The recruitment of versatile athlete J.T. Tuimoloau has seen many twisting dynamics with Ohio State, Washington and others still firmly in the mix.

Adam Prescott

Report: Big Ten Cancels College Football Season

An official announcement from the league is expected on Tuesday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Football: Iowa, Nebraska Reportedly Voted to Play

Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers opted "yes" in apparent 12-2 vote. Both states also have lower documented COVID cases.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: #WeWantToPlay ... is a College Football Players Union Forming?

College athletics is at a crossroads it has never seen before. Will there be a season? Will the players unite and form a union? What's the latest news from the Big Ten conference office? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

MORandy

Report: College Football Season on the Brink of Postponement

The Power 5 conference commissioners called an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss the viability of playing this fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Oldest Ohio State Football Players Still Competing in the NFL

Plenty of up-and-coming Buckeyes are crafting pro careers, but a handful of veterans are also going strong.

Adam Prescott

BuckeyesNow OSU Football Trivia: Scarlet & Gray in the 2010’s

With the football season on the brink of disaster, BuckeyesNow put together a fun football trivia quiz. Click here to take the quiz and let us know how you do!

Eddie Marotta

Buckeye Breakfast: Oklahoma Pausing Camp, Buckeyes Graduating Sunday

The Sooners season-opener was pushed back by the Big 12, so Oklahoma is halting training camp for a week. Plus, more than two dozen Ohio State student-athletes are getting their diplomas on Sunday.

Brendan Gulick

Rocco Spindler Chooses Notre Dame over Michigan, Ohio State and Others

Heralded offensive guard lives 30 minutes from Ann Arbor, but will leave to play in South Bend.

Adam Prescott