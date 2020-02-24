Chase Young Won't Work Out at NFL Scouting Combine

There's an old saying in the NFL that Chase Young must believe:

"The tape doesn't lie."

That could be why Young, the consensus No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, is choosing not to do on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

After a season at Ohio State in which Young finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy balloting and won most major defensive player-of-the-year awards, he has everything to lose and nothing to gain from risking injury at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Teams that want to talk to him can do so during the five-minute interviews.

But if they want a look at Young on the field, they'll have to come to Ohio State's Pro Day in March at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Or they can simply watch the tape from OSU's 2019 season.

Because it doesn't lie.

Young's 16.5 quarterback sacks in 12 games led the nation. Not bad for a guy who missed two games due to an NCAA suspension for a summer loan from a family friend.

He had four game-changing sacks in Ohio State's home wins over both Wisconsin and Penn State.

I think Chase is going to be a tremendous NFL player,” Fox NFL analyst Chris Spielman said on the Spielman and Hooley podcast. “Those pass-rushers are so difficult to find.”

CBS draft analyst Charley Casserly, who chose defensive end Mario Williams No. 1 over Reggie Bush in 2006, said Young is "the best player in the draft" and a "better athlete than Mario Williams."

"It's not uncommon for a player of his stature to not work out," Casserly said. "He'll have his Pro Day at Ohio State or work out individually for teams at the top of the draft, so, no, this is not a surprise. It's not going to affect his draft status, in my opinion."

Young is not expected to last past the Washington Redskins at No. 2 in the Draft, which would give OSU three early-entry Top 4 defensive ends over the last five seasons.

Joey Bosa went No. 4 to San Diego in 2016 and Nick Bosa, the NFL''s defensive rookie-of-the-year, went No. 2 to the San Francisco 49ers last April.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Twitter @BuckeyeMaven