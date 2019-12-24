BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Chase Young Still Has Matters to Weigh on NFL Decision

BruceHooley

It's a forgone conclusion to everyone but the man who has to reach the conclusion, or so Ohio State defensive end Chase Young says regarding his departure after this season for the NFL.

Young, the nation's most lauded defensive player and the fourth-place finisher in the Heisman Trophy balloting, said Tuesday he has not determined whether he will return to Ohio State for his senior season or enter the April NFL Draft.

Why would Young even consider coming back, given his future in the NFL is secure.

"I feel like everyone doesn't know what I want to accomplish in my college career at the University of Ohio State, " Young said. "I'm definitely going to have a few things I'm going to have to weigh."

That will come as news -- or a prank -- to NFL fans, particularly those of the New York Giants and Washington Redskins, who deemed their Sunday game, The Chase for Chase.

Young smiled and nodded when asked if he knew that.

"Only because people tell me," he said. "It's not like I go out and look for it, but, yeah, I knew that."

The Giants' overtime win handed Washington the win in the Young sweepstakes, meaning he is positioned -- assuming LSU quarterback Joe Burrow goes first to Cincinnati -- to play for the Redskins, which already have former Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin.

Young, though, wouldn't commit to being glad about the result, even though he grew up near Washington in, Hyattsville, Md.

"I ain't even worried," Young said. "I ain't trippin' about nothing."

Clemson probably is, because its chances of winning a College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday could hinge on how successfully it blocks Young.

Few Big Ten teams did that well this season, given Young's school-record 16.5 quarterback sacks, which led the nation.

He would have put up bigger numbers if not suspended from the Rutgers and Maryland games for taking an illegal summer loan from a friend.

Young might be perilously close -- or beyond -- the Ohio State career sack record he currently stands six from claiming.

But neither that nor his NFL future are on his mind now, even though to most the decision he has yet to make is no decision at all.

"I feel like if God allows me to pursue a career on the next level then he will," Young said. It's a decision you have to make with your family. It's a decision, rigth now, where we are, you're not even really worried about.

"We have one game, possibly two games on the line left in your career, and those are the biggest games of your career. So I feel like that whole decision, that can just wait until after the season for me."

 Young will be spared the unknown many players face as to whether leaving school early will result in being taken in the first round vs. the second, or being taken at all.

He knows the consensus opinion is that he goes no lower than No. 2 overall.

"You see it," he said. "People tell you all the time. Like, one of my key focuses this year was not to pay attention to outside noise. I feel like I've done a pretty good job of doing that this year. That's why I've played to the level that I have.

"My coach, my family, my teammates, they helped me stay locked in. Myself, I think I did a really good job. I applaud myself for not listening to the good and bad or what people say. I felt like  at the end of the day, it was a distraction. When you're up, they're going to praise you. When you're down, they're going to talk bad about you. You can't really focus on that."

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook or @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jackson Carman Eluded Ohio State, now will Block Chase Young

BruceHooley

Ohio State's top pass-rush threat will have to go through a Clemson tackle who spurned OSU in recruiting and now starts for the Tigers.

Fiesta Opponents Ohio State, Clemson Have Much in Common

BruceHooley

Ohio State and Clemson look like mirror images of each other in the way they play and the way they have dominated both this season and in recent years.

D.J. Carton Helps Ohio State Hold Off No. 6 Kentucky

BruceHooley

Ohio State holds on in second half to defeat Kentucky in CBS Sports Classic.

Ohio State Needs Return of Duane Washington's Shooting

BruceHooley

Ohio State will have a three-point shooting edge on Kentucky if guard Duane Washington can return from a two-game absence.

No. 5 Ohio State Readies for No. 6 Kentucky in Vegas

BruceHooley

Ohio State hoops seeds another impressive win over another big-name program with Saturday game against Kentucky in Las Vegas

Ohio State Recruiting Haul a Consensus Top 5 Class

BruceHooley

National Signing Day could be full of surprises for OSU, some good and some bad.

Ohio State WR Coach Brian Hartline Proves Monster Recruiter

BruceHooley

Brian Hartline has found his niche as an Ohio State wide receivers coach and as one of the best college recruiters in the nation.

Ohio State Flexes its National Muscle with Top 5 Recruiting Class

BruceHooley

Ryan Day kept right on winning on the field in his first year as Urban Meyer's successor and there's little difference between them as recruiters, either, if OSU's first class under Day is any indication.

Ohio State's Chase Young, Justin Fields Watch Burrow Win Heisman

BruceHooley

Former OSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, with Buckeyes Chase Young and Justin Fields finishing among the top four.

Ohio State's Ryan Day Believes Hafley Only Coach Likely to Leave

BruceHooley

Ohio State coach Ryan Day isn't worried about his linebackers coach, Al Washington, leaving to join former OSU defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley at Boston College.