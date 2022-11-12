Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Racing Away From Indiana

Halftime Score: Ohio State 28, Indiana 7

The last two weeks have been a bit uncomfortable for the Buckeyes after finding themselves in a tough game late against Penn State and after playing in horrendous weather conditions against Northwestern.

Even though it's snowing at The Shoe on Saturday, C.J. Stroud has guided the offense to a pretty big first half.

I like the way Josh Fryar has played at right tackle, filling in for Dawand Jones today. I also like how the running back room has responded to some adversity again today: TreVeyon Henderson, Chip Trayanum and Evan Pryor are all out, but Miyan Williams ran really well in the first half (15 carries, 147 yards and a touchdown), do-it-all guy Xavier Johnson caught a 34-yard screen pass and freshman Dallan Hayden scored a touchdown on his only carry. Unfortunately, Williams came up with an apparent right leg injury with 2 minutes left in the first half, which puts the Buckeyes in a really tough spot.

It feels like we say this on a weekly basis, but Marvin Harrison Jr. routinely makes catches that seem impossible. He had a great first half, already surpassing 100 receiving yards.

Defensively, Ronnie Hickman is having a really good game, as are Lathan Ransom, Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. J.T. Tuimoloau continues to dominate the line of scrimmage and is emerging as Ohio State's best defensive player in the second half of the season. The defense played great down the stretch of the half when Indiana looked like it might score, but they came up with a couple of really nice pressures and kept the Hoosiers off the board.

But Indiana made a QB change and brought on redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams III, who is proving to be (in my opinion) the toughest quarterback to defend since the Buckeyes played DeQuan Finn and Toledo way back in mid-September. The Buckeyes have some work to do against him in the second half. He was far more effective than IU starter Connor Bazelak.

