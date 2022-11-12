Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among the 11 players unavailable for Saturday’s game against Indiana (12 p.m. on FOX), while offensive tackle Dawand Jones is one of three players who are considered game-time decisions.

This marks the second game in a row that the Buckeyes will be without Henderson, who suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of the win over Toledo on Sept. 17 and then aggravated the injury in the final minutes of the win over Penn State on Oct. 29.

Smith-Njigba, meanwhile, will be unavailable for the third game in a row (and seventh time this season) as he continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. His father recently told The Columbus Dispatch he’s hoping to return for the Michigan game on Nov. 26, however.

It’s unclear why Jones is considered a game-time decision, as head coach Ryan Day does not discuss injuries, but he’s started all nine games at right tackle this season. If he’s unable to go, redshirt sophomore Josh Fryar – who has played 100 snaps this fall – will likely start in his absence.

The Buckeyes also won’t know whether junior running back Chip Trayanum can play until pregame warmups, as he’s also listed as a game-time decision. That could leave redshirt sophomore Miyan Williams and freshman Dallan Hayden as the only running backs available against the Hoosiers.

Lastly, fifth-year senior wide receiver Kamryn Babb will be available for the first time this season after suffering a knee injury in preseason camp. So is fifth-year senior cornerback Cameron Brown, who missed the last three games (and five of the last six) with an undisclosed injury.

That said, the full list of players who are unavailable for Saturday’s game against Indiana can be seen below:

Ohio State Availability Report Vs. Indiana

Game-Time Decision

Senior offensive tackle Dawand Jones

Junior running back Chip Trayanum

Redshirt freshman center Toby Wilson

Unavailable

Freshman running back T.C. Caffey

Sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson

Redshirt freshman tight end Zak Herbstreit

Fifth-year senior cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Mitchell Melton

Redshirt freshman linebacker Jalen Pace

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Zach Prater

Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor

Seventh-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson

Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Redshirt sophomore safety Kourt Williams

