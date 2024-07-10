Is Ohio State Buckeyes' Safety Lathan Ransom Underrated?
The Ohio State Buckeyes made a trip to Madison, Wisconsin to face the Badgers at the end of October last season. Despite winning the game 24-10, the visitors did suffer one major loss on defense. Lathan Ransom went down with a non-contact injury and then missed the rest of the season as the result of a Lisfranc injury.
This injury of the foot is one that Ransom said in the spring has not been easy to come back from. That being said, he has had plenty of time to recover and should be 100 percent going into this coming season.
Newly-acquired safety Caleb Downs ranked at No. 1 in Pro Football Focus's list of top safeties for the 2024 college football season. Despite many other Big Ten safeties making the top ten, Lathan Ransom was left off the list.
Is the experienced college safety underrated headed into this season?
The 6'1", 210-pound safety from Tucson, Arizona made a lot of plays back in 2022. Ransom had 79 total tackles (49 solo and 25 assisted), while also picking up 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception. In eight games last season, he had 34 total tackles (21 solo and 13 assisted), while also adding a forced fumble and interception.
Although PFF did not put Ransom in their top ten, they made a separate post about his coverage success in the games he played last season.
The expectation this season is that Ransom and Downs will be the two primary safeties as Sonny Styles makes the switch to a linebacker position.
If Ransom manages to stay healthy and plays well this coming season, then he will definitely elevate his draft stock prior to the 2025 NFL Draft.