Ohio State Buckeyes' Safety Caleb Downs Ranks No. 1 In PFF List
Caleb Downs was one of the most highly-coveted transfers in the portal after announcing his decision to leave Alabama in January. In his freshman season with the Crimson Tide, Downs was named a second-team All-American.
The Georgia Bulldogs appeared to be the favorite to land Downs and manage to keep him in the SEC. However, Downs chose Ohio State and the Buckeyes now have one of the best young safeties in all of college football.
Pro Football Focus recently posted a link on X with their Top 10 safety rankings headed into the 2024-25 season. At the very top of that list is Caleb Downs.
Back in 2022, Brock Bowers was a rising sophomore and led PFF's tight end position rankings headed into that season. Bowers was the last player to do that prior to Downs leading the safety list this year.
In addition to Downs, an astonishing five other Big Ten safeties made PFF's Top 10. At No. 3 is Purdue's Dillon Thieneman, No. 5 is Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr., No. 6 is Iowa's Xavier Nwankpa, No. 7 is Michigan's Rod Moore and No. 8 is Wisconsin's Hunter Wohler.
The lone honorable mention was also a Big Ten player in Iowa's Quinn Schulte.
Surprisingly, Lathan Ransom was not on the list, despite being an exceptional veteran safety.
As for Downs, he leads a strong list and will look to improve upon his impressive stats from his freshman year in college. With the Crimson Tide he tallied 107 total tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two interceptions. He also returned four punts for 87 yards and a touchdown.
With a good group of returning cornerbacks, the back end of Ohio State's defense is in great hands with Downs being part of the group.