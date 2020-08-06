Josh Myers thinks Ohio State offensive line can be best in the nation

Ohio State's offensive line perhaps didn't get the credit they deserved in the beginning of the 2019 season, but by the end of the year they were finalists for the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country.

With three starters returning and several former highly-touted recruits ready for increased roles, they won't sneak up on anyone in 2020.

Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers in particular are top-notch NFL Draft prospects. Each was selected as a captain this year and addressed the media on Tuesday, just one day before the 2020 schedule was released by the Big Ten Conference.

"And in terms of goals for our offensive line, I think last year shows proof that it should always be the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in the country," said Myers. "Last year, a lot of people were talking about our offensive line like it was going to be a liability and could be the downfall of the team and the weakest unit on the team. There was a lot of talk about stuff like that in regard to our offensive line. And we of course ended up being finalists for the Joe Moore Award last season."

"So, I think that just goes to show that at Ohio State, the goal for the offensive line every year should be to win the Joe Moore Award."

Myers and Davis, along with senior left tackle Thayer Munford, will bring a ton of experience to the offensive line. But they will be bolstered by fantastic young talent. The two leading candidates to start at right tackle are third-year sophomore Nicholas Petit-Frere and true freshman Paris Johnson. Both of them were the No. 1 offensive tackles in the nation in their respective recruiting classes. Sophomore Harry Miller, fifth-year senior Gavin Cupp and third-year sophomore Matthew Jones are the leading contenders to start at left guard.

No matter who gets the starting nod, most of the best offensive lines in the country have their depth tested throughout the season. This year's Ohio State group has both the star-power and the depth it takes to be the best inn the nation.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!