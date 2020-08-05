BuckeyesNow
Big Ten Announces 2020 Schedule, Including 10 Games for Ohio State Football

Adam Prescott

The new Ohio State Football schedule for the 2020 season was released Wednesday morning, along with the rest of the Big Ten.

A 10-game, conference-only schedule is set to begin Labor Day weekend (September 3-5) and span up to Thanksgiving, before the annual Big Ten Championship game in early December at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

See below for Ohio State’s full 10-game slate!

Thursday, September 3 – at Illinois

Saturday, September 12 – vs. Rutgers

Saturday, September 19 – at Purdue

Saturday, September 26 – vs. Indiana

Saturday, October 10 – vs. Nebraska

Saturday, October 17 – at Michigan State

Saturday, October 24 – vs. Michigan

Saturday, October 31 – at Maryland

Saturday, November 7 – at Penn State

Saturday, November 21 – vs. Iowa

* Big Ten Championship game scheduled for December 5.

Ohio State Football Schedule 2020

Per Big 10 Release:

“In making this announcement, the Conference acknowledges that there is much work to be done on our campuses, in our communities and across the country to gain control of a virus that continues to spread at an alarming rate. While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur. While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts. As Commissioner Kevin Warren has consistently stated, our country is navigating unprecedented times and throughout all decisions, the health and safety of our students, student-athletes, and everyone associated with our Big Ten university communities remains our primary focus as we work with our institutions to provide a healthy and productive learning environment that includes intercollegiate athletic competition.

In addition to plans for the 2020 football season, the Conference announced that competition start dates for men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball have been postponed through at least September 5. Conference-only schedules for these sports will be released at a later date as scheduling for these sports remains fluid. Administrators, coaches, and Conference staff have been working daily to create schedules that provide the appropriate levels of flexibility to respond in real-time to necessary changes." 

Big Ten COVID-19 Medical Protocols

Ohio State is now scheduled to report to preseason camp tomorrow (Thursday, 8/6) as a result of the season opener being moved up two days.

