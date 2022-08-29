Longshots and Value Bets to Win College Football National Championship

We know all about the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2022-23. Annual powers Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson top the market yet again, while rising challengers like USC and Texas A&M are also 25/1 or better at the SI Sportsbook.

But if you’re looking to gain a little more from your buck, and seeking really high upside for just a little risk, here are some intriguing options down the list that might end up holding some really good value!

Texas Longhorns (40/1)

Steve Sarkisian enters a more comfortable second year in Austin, coaching a team that had five one-possession defeats last year, including Oklahoma (55-48), Oklahoma State (32-24) and Baylor (31-24). They now have former Buckeye and top recruit Quinn Ewers taking the snaps. Yes, Alabama comes to town early but key games with Oklahoma, Iowa State and Baylor are also at home.

Quinn Ewers was the top overall recruit in the 2021 class.

Utah Utes (50/1)

They gave Ohio State everything it could handle in the Rose Bowl after pounding USC and beating Oregon twice. Quarterback Cameron Rising, running back Tavion Thomas and five of the top six pass catchers are now back. Vegas has the Utes as a road favorite at Florida opening week and Kyle Wittingham’s bunch also gets USC at home. As we know, these guys can really play.

Cam Rising (right right) embraces teammates at the Rose Bowl.

LSU Tigers (66/1)

As Garth Brooks said … callin’ Baton Rouge! Brian Kelly held a 40-1 record as a favorite at Notre Dame, and LSU should end up being favored in at least eight games this fall. They also get Alabama at home. The Irish were 16-21 in a three-year span (no bowl appearance the final season) before Kelly arrived, and he had them in the national championship three years later. Maybe he can do it even quicker at LSU?!

Brian Kelly was 40-1 as a favorite at Notre Dame.

Arkansas Razorbacks (80/1)

This is a very intriguing rise … going 9-4 last year under Sam Pittman four-straight losing seasons. Included last fall was losing at Alabama by seven and sleepwalking to a victory over Texas A&M after leading 17-0. The Razorbacks are a touchdown favorite over Cincinnati in the opener and then host Bama, A&M and LSU at home. If things break right for dual-threat QB KJ Jefferson, they could become a player.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson is dangerous with both his arm and feet.

Wake Forest (80/1)

This is a great price if you think star quarterback Sam Hartman is coming back sooner than later. Head Coach Dave Clawson has reiterated they will have him back this season after a recent medical issue. The Demon Deacons host Clemson on September 24 and then have a decent trip the remainder of the way, aside from traveling to NC State.

Wide Receiver A.T. Perry had 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns last fall.

UCLA (100/1)

Chip Kelly finally started turning things around last year, going 8-4 after three weird/losing seasons and getting rewarded with a contract extension. His Bruins lost by three at Oregon and only trailed Utah 28-17 entering the fourth quarter without star Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

A now (seemingly) stable UCLA welcomes 11 players from the transfer portal, another 11 true freshmen and a familiar name coaching the linebackers in Ken Norton Jr. The first month should be relative cakewalk before they get to ultimately face both Utah and USC at home. A mid-October road game at Oregon is tough, but crazier things have happened. 100 to 1!

Again, is it likely that these schools win a national title this year? Probably not. But have some fun and sprinkle a longshot that could hold nice value come December. As always … wager responsibly!

