SIX PACK: Things That Could Prevent Ohio State From Winning National Championship

We are rapidly approaching another fall season for Ohio State, which could be in line to make yet another push on the biggest stage. As I previously mentioned, there are multiple reasons why the Buckeyes can certainly win the 2022-23 College Football Playoff National Championship.

But, raising that final trophy is a lot easier said than done and plenty of aspects can get in the way. Here are six things that could prevent Ohio State from winning it all this season:

INJURIES

This is an obvious one … as the best ability is always availability. Let’s mention C.J. Stroud in particular. The Buckeyes are loaded at other positions, but second-year QB Kyle McCord is relatively inexperienced despite throwing for 319 yards against Akron last fall. If Stroud were to go down, is McCord (or another signal caller) capable of getting the team into a CFP title game?

DEFENSE

The struggles of this unit were well documented last season, allowing over 30 points in five games and almost a combined 1,000 yards to Michigan/Utah across the final two. What if the change to Jim Knowles takes more of a learning curve and sees growing pains? I personally don’t think it will, but it’s still allowed to be an area of concern (until proven otherwise).

BAD WEATHER

You never know what might happen in the great state of Ohio … or many other places in the northeast part of this country come fall. The Buckeyes will surely be more talented and possess more speed than anyone on their schedule. But poor conditions can level the playing field (to an extent) and cause weird sequences. I’m not sure Buckeye backers would love snow against Iowa/Penn State at the end of October or Michigan (again) come Thanksgiving time.

TWO WEIRD ROAD GAMES

They only have four of them, but road tilts at Michigan State (Oct. 8) and Penn State (Oct. 29) hold the potential to be tricky. MSU finished 11-2 last fall despite that embarrassment in Columbus, including a perfect 6-0 mark in East Lansing.

Tight outcomes against the Nittany Lions are well documented. James Franklin’s bunch trailed by just six (with the ball) late in the Horseshoe last season, and endured a pair of one-point defeats in the years prior. Games in Happy Valley will always be a hurdle.

REINVIGORATED NATIONAL POWERS

Clemson didn’t make the playoff last year and was embarrassed by Ohio State the time before that, so I’d imagine Dabo’s dudes would be ready if presented with an opportunity.

USC now has Lincoln Riley, LSU has Brian Kelly, Utah would love a rematch with the Bucks and it’s a failure anytime Bama doesn’t win it all. Saban even went so far as to suggest last fall was a rebuilding year. All of these schools would be edgy opponents if their path breaks right.

DISAPPOINTING SPECIAL TEAMS

Can Noah Ruggles be THAT good again?! Listen … I’m not doubting a guy that made all 74 extra points, 20-of-21 field goals and buried all four beyond 40 yards. Ohio State needed him to make four FG’s to edge both Penn State (33-24) and Nebraska (26-17), along with the game-winning chip shot in the Rose Bowl. Weird things can happen with college kickers. It doesn’t seem likely with Ruggles, but maybe it proves detrimental if he isn’t perfect or has one bad Saturday.

