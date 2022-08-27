Michigan's Cade McNamara To Start Week 1, J.J. McCarthy To Start Week 2

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Saturday evening that senior quarterback Cade McNamara will start the season opener against Colorado State, while sophomore J.J. McCarthy will be the starter in Week 2 against Hawai'i.

"Both quarterbacks have played great - done everything they could have and, in every way, to win the starting job," Harbaugh said. "Coming out of camp, I just feel like we have two quarterbacks that we feel very confident that we can win a championship with either of those two behind center.

"It's a great thing for our team but there's only one ball and only one quarterback can be out there at a time ... After Week 2, we will make a decision going into Week 3 on the starter and backup."

McNamara started all 14 games for the Wolverines last season, throwing for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, while McCarthy threw for 516 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 124 yards and two scores in 11 games as the backup and situational quarterback.

Harbaugh’s decision brings to mind the 1999 season, when then-Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr started senior Tom Brady but had sophomore Drew Henson enter the game in the second quarter. Whichever quarterback played better ultimately finished the game.

The Wolverines started the season 5-0, but consecutive losses at No. 11 Michigan State and unranked Illinois led Carr to name Brady the starter for the remainder of the season, as he nearly led them back from a 17-point deficit in the former and threw for more than 300 yards in the latter.

Michigan won its next five games, including a 31-27 victory at No. 6 Penn State, a 24-17 win over Ohio State and 35-34 overtime victory over No. 5 Alabama in the Orange Bowl. Brady notably threw two touchdown passes in the win over the Buckeyes, including the game-winner with just over five minutes remaining.

Obviously, Harbaugh would like to have his full-time signal-caller much sooner than Carr, who waited until Week 8 to go with Brady. The Wolverines' early season schedule gives him some extra time, but his decision will be critical as Michigan looks to defend its Big Ten title and reach the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row.

