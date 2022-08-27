Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Powers By Michigan, 7-0

There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 7, Michigan 0 - Nov. 19, 1960

Fullback Bob Ferguson’s fourth-quarter touchdown run was the difference as No. 10 Ohio State beat Michigan, 7-0, in front of a sellout crowd of 83,107 at Ohio Stadium.

The first three quarters were a defensive battle, but a strong punt return by halfback Bob Klein on the final play of the third quarter set up the Buckeyes at the Wolverines 42-yard line.

After a five-yard sneak by quarterback Tom Matte, Ferguson did the rest. He rushed for five yards to give Ohio State a first down, was held to a yard on his next attempt and then broke a 14-yarder to set Ohio State up at the 17.

Michigan initially appeared to stop Ferguson at the line on the fifth play of the drive, but he shrugged off three defenders and found nothing but grass in front of him on the way to the end zone with 12:55 remaining in the game.

The Wolverines had a chance to tie the game late, as the Buckeyes missed a short field goal that would have sealed the victory, but quarterback Dave Glinka was intercepted by defensive back Bill Mrukowski at the Ohio State 35-yard line.

Ferguson, who finished the game with 80 yards on 16 carries, ran the clock out from there to give head coach Woody Hayes his sixth win against Michigan, the most of any coach in school history to that point.

“As the game went on, we got stronger. It is wonderful to win on nine first downs. This means our defense was holding up,” Hayes said. “Ferguson was all power on the touchdown drive. I thought our average gain on the ground plays was very good.”

