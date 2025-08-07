Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: Washington Huskies
With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, it's time to take an in-depth look at theOhio State Buckeyes' schedule prior to week one.
In week five, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will travel to Washington for the program's first road game of the season. This marks the first time Ohio State will play the Huskies as a Big 10 Conference opponent, as well as the sixth time these two teams faced off against each other.
Led by head coach Jedd Fisch, Washington is coming off a rough 6-7 season in 2024. However, the program returned multiple veteran playmakers on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, which makes them a legitimate threat in the conference this season.
Here's everything you need to know about the Buckeyes' week five matchup.
Key Returners/Additions
Returners: Demond Williams Jr. (QB), Jonah Coleman (RB), Denzel Boston (WR), Isaiah Word (DE), Ephesians Prysock (CB).
Additions: Omari Evans (WR), Carver Willis (LT), Anterio Thompson (DT), Taariq Al-Uqdah (WILL), Jacob Manu (MIKE), Tacario Davis (CB).
Strengths
Last year, Huskies' fans were able to see a glimpse of sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. in the team's bowl game matchup against the Louisville Cardinals. The young talent put on a show, throwing for 374 yards and four touchdowns while completely 81.3 percent of his attempts. With veteran wide receiver Denzel Burke and transfer portal addition Omari Evans at Williams disposal, Washington's passing attack will be a major part of the program's offensive attack in 2025.
Looking at the Huskies' ground game, senior running back Jonah Coleman is primed for another spectacular season. The former three-star prospect quickly became a staple of the Fisch's offense in 2024, as he finished the season with 1,053 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Both Williams and Coleman have proven to be threats on the ground, which makes the program one of the most underrated offenses in the nation.
On defense, Fisch will roll out a dynamic cornerback duo of Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis Jr. in the secondary this year. Prysock ended his junior season as the team's No. 1 cornerback, recording 45 tackles and six pass breakups. He received some much-needed assistance with the addition of Davis, who spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats. At 6-foot-4, 200 lbs., Davis has a rare blend of size and speed that makes him a tough matchup for opposing wide receivers.
Weaknesses
Despite the program's slew of offensive weapons, one of the key issues the Huskies faced in 2024 was consistency from the offensive line. The unit gave up 15 sacks in the team's last two games of the season, with 10 of the sacks coming against the Oregon Ducks. Williams' ability to be a dual-threat quarterback completely elevates the offense, however, it does cause additional stress within the trenches. If Ohio State can limit Williams scramble attempts, the defense has an increased chance to keep Washington's offense under wraps.
Looking at the defensive side of the ball, the program lost multiple starters from the 2024 season in their front seven, including linebacker Carson Bruener. And while the Fisch was able to use the transfer portal to address the holes on defense, the Huskies still allowed an average of 23.8 points per game in 2024. Luckily for Washington, former Purdue head coach and newly-hired defensive coordinator Ryan Walters could offer some stability. Walters and the rest of the defense must work quickly to mesh in order to limit the Buckeyes' high-power offense in week five.