Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Tavien St. Clair Earns Elite 11 Finals Invite
The Ohio State Buckeyes have another special gunslinger on the way, and on Sunday, he earned another accolade.
Fresh off of an elite performance at the Elite 11 Regional in Columbus, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair was awarded an invite to the Elite 11 Finals this summer, where he will compete against the other top passers in the country.
“It’s a great opportunity,” St. Clair said Sunday “My family and I have talked about this moment for a very long time. Being able to come out here and do what I said I wanted to do and do the things I was striving to be, it’s going to be a high point in my life for a long time.”
Joining St. Clair in Los Angeles for the finals will be Texas A&M commit Husan Longstreet, Notre Dame commit Deuve Knight, SMU commit Keelon Russell, Texas commit K.J. Lacey, Oklahoma commit Kevin Sperry and Florida State pledge Tramell Jones, with more set to be invited later as regionals continue.
St. Clair ranked as a five-star recruit, the No. 13 player nationally, No. 4 QB, and No. 1 player in Ohio, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also ranked the No. six player nationally, No. 2 QB, and No. 1 player in the state by 247Sports. choosing the Buckeyes over over Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, and Tennessee among others in June of last year.
The Bellefontaine High School product completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 2,453 yards, 24 touchdowns, and four interceptions in his sophomore season.
In his junior campaign this past season he was even better, completing 233 of 330 passes for 3,983 yards and 37 touchowns with six interceptions, also rushing 36 times for 352 yards and four scores.