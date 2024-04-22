Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Tavien St. Clair Earns Elite 11 Finals Invite

Ohio State Buckeyes QB commit Tavien St. Clair is heading to the Elite 11 Finals.

Matt Galatzan

Bellefontaine's Tavien St. Clair throws to the outside against Granville in the Division III, Region
Bellefontaine's Tavien St. Clair throws to the outside against Granville in the Division III, Region / Michael Lehmkuhle/The Advocate / USA

The Ohio State Buckeyes have another special gunslinger on the way, and on Sunday, he earned another accolade.

Fresh off of an elite performance at the Elite 11 Regional in Columbus, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair was awarded an invite to the Elite 11 Finals this summer, where he will compete against the other top passers in the country.

“It’s a great opportunity,” St. Clair said Sunday “My family and I have talked about this moment for a very long time. Being able to come out here and do what I said I wanted to do and do the things I was striving to be, it’s going to be a high point in my life for a long time.” 

Bellefontaine's Tavien St. Clair throws to the outside against Granville in the Division III, Region
Bellefontaine's Tavien St. Clair throws to the outside against Granville in the Division III, Region / Michael Lehmkuhle/The Advocate / USA

Joining St. Clair in Los Angeles for the finals will be Texas A&M commit Husan Longstreet, Notre Dame commit Deuve Knight, SMU commit Keelon Russell, Texas commit K.J. Lacey, Oklahoma commit Kevin Sperry and Florida State pledge Tramell Jones, with more set to be invited later as regionals continue.

St. Clair ranked as a five-star recruit, the No. 13 player nationally, No. 4 QB, and No. 1 player in Ohio, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also ranked the No. six player nationally, No. 2 QB, and No. 1 player in the state by 247Sports. choosing the Buckeyes over over Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, and Tennessee among others in June of last year.

The Bellefontaine High School product completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 2,453 yards, 24 touchdowns, and four interceptions in his sophomore season.

In his junior campaign this past season he was even better, completing 233 of 330 passes for 3,983 yards and 37 touchowns with six interceptions, also rushing 36 times for 352 yards and four scores.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com