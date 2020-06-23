Throughout the last 50 years of Division I college football, only one program has racked up more victories than Ohio State.

Per a recent list courtesy of Pick Six Previews, spearheaded by Heisman Trophy voter Brett Ciancia, the Buckeyes and their 471 victories in the time span trail only Oklahoma (473) by a slim margin. Four current Big Ten schools are located within the top six:

1. Oklahoma - 473

2. Ohio State - 471

3. Nebraska - 468

4. Alabama - 453

5. Penn State - 446

6. Michigan - 445

Ohio State held a staggering 117-18 (.867) record throughout the most recent completed decade from 2010-19, which included winning the 2014 College Football National Championship in Arlington, Texas.

The Buckeyes picked up nice steam as the beginning of the century progressed, compiling a 102-25 (.803) record spanning the years 2000-09. Another national crown occurred during that stretch when OSU shocked the Miami Hurricanes in 2002, ultimately finishing a perfect 14-0.

Ohio State has achieved double-digit victories in 14 of the last 15 seasons altogether, with the only setback being the 2011 transition year between head coaches Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer. They hold a whopping 219-43 record since the turn of the century and have defeated rival Michigan eight-consecutive years.

See below for the next group of teams who have recorded the most wins across the last 50 years:

7. Georgia - 434

8. Florida State - 426

9. BYU - 417

9. Florida - 417

11. Texas - 416

12. USC - 413

13. Clemson - 408

14. Auburn - 405

15. LSU - 402

16. Miami - 400

Ohio State, getting prepared under second-year head coach Ryan Day, dropped a wild 29-23 contest with Clemson in last year’s CFP semifinal. The Buckeyes are currently co-favorites with those Tigers to win the 2020 national championship.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!