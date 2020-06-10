BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ohio State and Clemson Now Co-Favorites to Win National Title

Adam Prescott

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following their wild showdown in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers now find themselves listed as co-favorites in Vegas to win the upcoming national championship.

Clemson opened as the sole front-runner with the lowest odds (roughly +225) last month, but that was before the news of wide receiver Justyn Ross undergoing season-ending surgery to correct a spinal issue.

As a result, Ohio State is now listed side-by-side with its national rival at 11/4 (+275) on the futures board courtesy of SuperBookUSA. Both teams held an average margin of victory of more than 35 points per game before squaring up last December in Glendale.

Ohio State, boasting a returning All-American and Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback in Justin Fields, dropped a wild 29-23 affair with Clemson during last year’s CFP semifinal. The Buckeyes stood on top, 16-0, in the second quarter and also held a lead late into the fourth. OSU will need to clear primary hurdles at Oregon and Penn State in order to get another crack at the Tigers.

Clemson has won two of the last four national championships and appeared in four of the last five title contests altogether. The Tigers, falling 42-25 in the most recent showdown against LSU, will once again feature standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence and face a relatively comfortable path throughout the ACC regular season. They will, however, embark on a dangerous non-conference trip to Notre Dame in early November.

Alabama, expected to reload and be right in the mix once again, comes in at 5/1 while fellow SEC foe Georgia is currently 8/1. The Crimson Tide missed the playoff for the first time ever last winter after appearing in four-straight championships prior.

Florida (12/1) and Oklahoma (16/1) help round out the top six. The Gators only lost to LSU and Georgia last season while “Boomer Sooner” needs to replace some key stars.

The betting list takes a bit of a drop following those top contenders, but still features plenty of powerhouse programs capable of making a serious push. Here are the next challengers:

30/1: Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Penn State, Texas, Oregon

40/1: Auburn, LSU

50/1: Michigan, Wisconsin

60/1: USC

Some bunched-up groups begin forming into the triple-digit options such as Minnesota, Nebraska, Miami, Central Florida and Oklahoma State at 100 to 1. Feel like sprinkling an even higher longshot? Take a look at these choices:

200/1: Iowa State, North Carolina, Baylor, Washington, Utah

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football Team Practices are Coming

Ohio State Buckeyes college football practices returning in July

Brendan Gulick

by

ARM9220

Overturned Touchdown Will Haunt Ohio State Forever

Replay decision to take away Ohio State touchdown plays key role in Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson.

BruceHooley

by

bullgumbeaux

Spielman & Hooley: What if Urban coached elsewhere?

College football history would have changed with Tressel locked in at OSU

Bruce Hooley

LIVE BLOG...Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Unbeaten, third-ranked Buckeyes play host to 6-1, No. 13 Badgers

BruceHooley

by

BruceHooley

Game Day: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, LIVE BLOG

Join Our Open Thread/Live Blog as No. 4 OSU plays in Evanston

BruceHooley

by

BruceHooley

Ohio State Will Always Lament Missed Chances vs. Clemson

Clemson held off a late Ohio State comeback to win the Fiesta Bowl and advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

BruceHooley

by

bullgumbeaux

Once Rose Bowl MVP, Ohio State's Brendon White Waits to Play

OSU's new defensive scheme has squeezed out player who made big impact

BruceHooley

by

AZs Finest

Game Night/Live Blog: Ohio State vs. MSU

No. 4 Buckeyes vs. No. 25 Michigan State, Ohio Stadium

BruceHooley

by

ScottKennedy

Confidence Lifts Ohio State Defense in Advance of Penn State

Buckeyes lead nation in fewest points, yards allowed per-game

BruceHooley

What if Joe Burrow Stayed at Ohio State, Didn't Transfer to LSU?

If not for a freak practice injury in 2017, LSU's Likely Heisman Trophy winner would be playing for Ohio State.

BruceHooley

by

Footballfan55