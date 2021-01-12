Baron Browning Comes Up with Game's Frist Takeaway

Browning gives the Buckeyes a huge boost with the fumble forced and recovery.

With 11:54 left in the first half, senior linebacker Baron Browning made Ohio State's biggest play of the game so far.

The Buckeyes trailed 14-7 and were a bit lifeless after being forced to punt again. The defense has held its own, slowing down the Tide, but not stopping them. Shortly after punting, Browning attacked Mac Jones to finally apply some pressure on the Alabama quarterback. Browning stripped the ball from Jones, then pounced on it to give the Buckeyes the game's first takeaway.

Two plays later, thanks to a defensive pass interference call in the end zone, Master Teague punched in his second score of the night to tie things up.

What a huge momentum swing for Ohio State!

