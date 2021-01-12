NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Trey Sermon Being Evaluated for Apparent Shoulder Injury

Sermon got hurt on the first play of the game against Alabama.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

UPDATE - 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Trey Sermon is being taken to the hospital for an apparent collarbone injury. He will not return to the game.

Original Story - 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon has had a monster stretch for the Buckeyes, and he's needed in a big way if the Buckeyes are going to beat the Crimson Tide on Monday night.

But in the opening three minutes of the game, during Ohio State's first drive of the night, Sermon appeared to get injured.

ESPN's Maria Taylor is reporting that Sermon is being evaluated for a left shoulder injury. His ability to return is unknown. Master Teague took his place when Sermon left the field.

Sermon picked up two yards on the carry, which was the first play from scrimmage of the night.

-----

