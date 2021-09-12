Ohio State Falls To No. 11 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Following Oregon Loss

September 12, 2021
Ohio State Falls To No. 11 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Following Loss To Oregon

The Buckeyes dropped eight spots after suffering their first home defeat in three seasons.
Author:
Publish date:

After falling to Oregon in the home opener on Saturday, Ohio State has dropped to No. 11 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon. 

The Ducks, who were the 13th-ranked team in the country going into the game, jumped to No. 4, trailing No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Oklahoma.

The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, with Iowa at No. 7, Penn State at No. 12, Wisconsin at No. 17 and Michigan at No. 25. The Wolverines entered the poll after their 31-10 win over Washington.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Oregon
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Iowa
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Florida
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Ohio State
  12. Penn State
  13. UCLA
  14. Iowa State
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Coastal Carolina
  19. North Carolina
  20. Auburn
  21. Arizona State
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. BYU
  24. Arkansas
  25. Michigan

