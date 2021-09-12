Ohio State Falls To No. 11 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Following Oregon Loss

Ohio State Falls To No. 11 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Following Loss To Oregon
After falling to Oregon in the home opener on Saturday, Ohio State has dropped to No. 11 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon.
The Ducks, who were the 13th-ranked team in the country going into the game, jumped to No. 4, trailing No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Oklahoma.
The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, with Iowa at No. 7, Penn State at No. 12, Wisconsin at No. 17 and Michigan at No. 25. The Wolverines entered the poll after their 31-10 win over Washington.
The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Iowa
- Cincinnati
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- UCLA
- Iowa State
- Virginia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Wisconsin
- Coastal Carolina
- North Carolina
- Auburn
- Arizona State
- Oklahoma State
- BYU
- Arkansas
- Michigan
