Oregon Dismantles Buckeye Defense, Ohio State Drops Home-Opener

The Ducks surrendered more than 600 yards to Ohio State, but the Buckeyes couldn't keep Oregon's rushing attack at bay.

In a wild offensive showcase at Ohio Stadium, Oregon safety Verone McKinley III intercepted C.J. Stroud with 2:50 to play to close out a tough day for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Despite a ridiculously successful offensive day that saw the Buckeyes total up 636 yards of offense, the defensive inefficiencies were too much to overcome and the Ducks prevailed, 35–28.

The win is Oregon's first over Ohio State in program history. The Ducks also snap the Buckeyes' 23-game home winning streak, and a seven game win streak against the Pac-12.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

* Oregon drew first blood against the Buckeyes on C.J. Verdell's 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. It completed a 10-play, 99-yard drive that took fewer than four minutes.

* Ohio State responded with a game-tying score in the second quarter, when C.J. Stroud connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a 27-yard pass.

* Oregon regained the lead before halftime, scoring on a 14-yard shovel pass to Verdell. It was fouth and 1 from the 14, and Verdell ran in for the final score of the first half.

* Verdell scored his third touchdown of the game on a 77-yard burst right through the middle to give Oregon a 21-7 lead in the opening two minutes of the second half.

* Ohio State answered with a lightning-fast score to pull back within one touchdown. With 10:25 left in the third, Stroud connected with Smith-Njigba on a seam right up the right hand side to cap a scoring drive. The Buckeyes went seven plays, 75 yards in 3:13 to make it a 21-14 game.

* Travis Dye scored Oregon's fourth touchdown of the afternoon by capping another dominating offensive effort by the Ducks. They surged down the field in seven plays, going 75 yards in 2:47 to take a 28-14 lead.

* The Buckeyes turned the ball over on downs for the third time late in the third quarter, this one coming deep in Oregon territory.

* OSU finally converted on a critical fourth and 3 from the 25 yard line, when Stroud zipped a pass to Garrett Wilson for 23 yards and a first down. TreVeyon Henderson ran the next play into the end zone to cut the Oregon lead to 28-21.

* The back-breaking score came from Oregon with 10:10 to play, on Anthony Brown's 14-yarder to Moliki Matavao. It put the Ducks back out front 35-21.

* In what became a common theme throughout the second half, Smith-Njigba capped a 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown reception, closing a scoring drive in less than three minutes. It was the sixth touchdown of the second half.

* After the offenses throttled each other for the first 22 minutes of the second half, the final eight minutes of the game came down to both defenses picking up crucial stops. Ohio State never could truly threaten to tie the game, and Stroud's interception with 2:50 to play ultimately sealed it.

INJURIES:

* Treven Ma'ae—Kayvon Thibodeaux's replacement this afternoon—left the field with an injury mid way through the first quarter. He was taken to the locker room on a cart and his left shoe had been removed. No word on the severity of his injury, but it's a tough blow for Oregon, who's also down linebacker Justin Flowe.

* Ohio State lost running back Marcus Crowley to an injury on the second half kickoff. Crowley struggled to get to his feet and was carted off while sitting in the front seat of a cart.

* With 7:51 left in the third quarter, Ohio State safety Josh Proctor was injured after delivering a punishing hit at the 5-yard line. Proctor was a game-time decision for the Buckeyes after he left their Week 1 win with an injury as well. His right leg was put in an air cast and he was carted off the field.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

* Oregon finished the day with 269 yards on 38 carries. C.J. Verdell led the way with 161 yards and three total scores.

* C.J. Stroud finished with a career-high 484 yards on 35-of-54 through the air.

* Ohio State had 452 yards of offense through three quarters, but trailed 28-14 at that time. The Buckeyes didn't have issues moving the ball throughout the game once they started to open up the playbook and look deeper down field.

* Both teams were efficient on third downs. Ohio State converted 6-of-15, while Oregon finished 8-of-16.

* Three Ohio State receivers finished with more than 100 receiving yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (145 and two touchdowns), Chris Olave (126) and Garrett Wilson (117 and one touchdown) carried Ohio State's vaunted offensive attack.

Much more to come from Columbus after the post-game press conferences.

