Ohio State Moves Up To No. # In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win At Rutgers

October 3, 2021
Ohio State Moves Up To No. 7 In USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll After Win At Rutgers

The Buckeyes benefitted from Oregon, Notre Dame and Florida losing on Saturday.
Author:
Publish date:

Following its convincing 52-13 win at Rutgers on Saturday, Ohio State moved up to No. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes rise coincided with Oregon loss to Stanford, Notre Dame’s loss to Cincinnati and Florida loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

Ohio State is once again one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining Iowa at No. 3, Penn State at No. 4, Michigan at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 11. 

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Alabama (63)
  2. Georgia (2)
  3. Iowa
  4. Penn State
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Ohio State
  8. Michigan
  9. Oregon
  10. BYU
  11. Michigan State
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Kentucky
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Arkansas
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Florida
  19. Auburn
  20. Wake Forest
  21. Clemson
  22. N.C. State
  23. Texas
  24. SMU
  25. Arizona State

The Buckeyes return to action next Saturday against Maryland. Kickoff is set for noon on FOX.

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

