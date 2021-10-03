Ohio State Moves Up To No. # In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win At Rutgers

Following its convincing 52-13 win at Rutgers on Saturday, Ohio State moved up to No. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon.
The Buckeyes rise coincided with Oregon loss to Stanford, Notre Dame’s loss to Cincinnati and Florida loss to Kentucky on Saturday.
Ohio State is once again one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining Iowa at No. 3, Penn State at No. 4, Michigan at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 11.
The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:
- Alabama (63)
- Georgia (2)
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Cincinnati
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Oregon
- BYU
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma State
- Notre Dame
- Kentucky
- Coastal Carolina
- Arkansas
- Ole Miss
- Florida
- Auburn
- Wake Forest
- Clemson
- N.C. State
- Texas
- SMU
- Arizona State
The Buckeyes return to action next Saturday against Maryland. Kickoff is set for noon on FOX.
