Ohio State Moves Up To No. # In USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll After Win At Rutgers

The Buckeyes benefitted from Oregon, Notre Dame and Florida losing on Saturday.

Following its convincing 52-13 win at Rutgers on Saturday, Ohio State moved up to No. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeyes rise coincided with Oregon loss to Stanford, Notre Dame’s loss to Cincinnati and Florida loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

Ohio State is once again one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, joining Iowa at No. 3, Penn State at No. 4, Michigan at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 11.

The full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Alabama (63) Georgia (2) Iowa Penn State Oklahoma Cincinnati Ohio State Michigan Oregon BYU Michigan State Oklahoma State Notre Dame Kentucky Coastal Carolina Arkansas Ole Miss Florida Auburn Wake Forest Clemson N.C. State Texas SMU Arizona State

The Buckeyes return to action next Saturday against Maryland. Kickoff is set for noon on FOX.

