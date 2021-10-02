WR Chris Olave Ties Cris Carter For Third-Most TD Receptions In Ohio State History

Olave’s 11-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter at Rutgers brought his career total to 27.

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave caught an 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of Saturday’s game at Rutgers, bringing his career total to 27 touchdown receptions.

That tied him with former wide receiver Cris Carter (1984-86) for the third-most in school history. He now trails only Devin Smith, who caught 30 touchdown passes from 2011-14, and David Boston, whose 34 touchdown receptions from 1996-98 remains the school standard.

Olave caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, with a 56-yard score in the second quarter that helped him pass former wide receiver Santonio Holmes (2003-05) for sole possession of fourth place.

The Buckeyes lead 52-6 early in the fourth quarter and have pulled their starters, so Olave will have to wait until next week’s game against Maryland (12 p.m. on FOX) to add to his total.

