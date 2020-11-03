SI.com
Report: Buckeye Cornerback Cameron Brown Suffers Torn Achilles

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown's season is reportedly over.

According to Austin Ward with Lettermen Row, multiple sources indicate that Brown suffered a torn ACL while in coverage during Ohio State's win at Penn State on Saturday night. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on Saturday during a non-contact play. He was carted off the field.

Brown is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his knee on Tuesday.

Cameron Brown

This is a tough blow for the Ohio State secondary, which was perhaps the group that had to replace the most production from 2019. Jeff Okudah, Damon Arnette and Jordan Fuller were all drafted in the NFL Draft last April, leaving Shaun Wade as the only returning starter in the secondary this year.

With Brown's season coming to an unceremonious ending, Sevyn Banks, Marcus Williamson and Tyreke Johnson join Wade as the only non-true freshmen cornerbacks on the roster. Brown spent time at outside corner and slot corner during the first two games this year. When he left the game with his injury, Banks replaced him on the outside.

While an Achilles injury can be a brutal setback, the Buckeyes have had tremendous success in rehabbing those injuries recently. Linebackers Tuf Borland and Justin Hilliard, and running back Master Teague have all come back sooner than anticipated from Achilles injuries - especially Teague, who suffered his injury just this past March. He was Ohio State's starting running back Week 1 against Nebraska, which is almost unheard of when injuring that tendon. 

-----

