WATCH: Ryan Day Post-Game Remarks After Win at Penn State

See below for a variety of answers from Ryan Day's post-game media session after his Buckeyes emerged, 38-25, in their first road game of the season on Saturday night.

OVERALL THOUGHTS:

"I thought, overall, we played physical and had good energy. It wasn’t clean, but our guys kept swinging away. We had some adversity but kept playing hard.”

“We controlled the ball. We try to run a lot of plays and time of possession usually isn’t a big deal, but I thought we did a good job having balance on offense. Justin threw some really good balls and Chris Olave made some really big plays."

END OF FIRST HALF:

“Probably the most bizarre thing I’ve ever experienced. We took a long knee and I thought it was completely mismanaged. I don’t know how that (only) took one second. It was obviously extremely frustrating but, once it happened, you have to move on and put it behind us.”

JUSTIN FIELDS' PERFORMANCE:

“I’m proud of his preparation. He worked really hard this week in the meeting room. He was really on it, so I’m not surprised at the way he plays. When you can take the meeting room to the field quickly, that’s when you become special.”

PLAY-CALLING AND TAKING DEEP SHOTS:

“It was a big step forward to win this game on the road, but there’s a lot to be done. But I think that’s really encouraging though… that there’s a lot of work to be done, but you still play and win like this.”

“It’s hard to find those (deep passes) against Penn State because they put a safety in the middle of the field, get a lot of depth, and you have to pick your shots.”

FOURTH DOWN AND KICKING GAME:

