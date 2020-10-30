SI.com
Chris Olave Healthy, Available for Penn State Game

Brendan Gulick

The Buckeyes are gearing up for perhaps their biggest test of the season tomorrow in Happy Valley. Thankfully, their top wide receiver is healthy and available for tomorrow's game.

Junior wideout Chris Olave was knocked out of last week's opener against Nebraska on a vicious hit, but Olave is cleared for action on Saturday against the Nittany Lions. This is a huge boost for the Ohio State offense, who need as many weapons as possible against a Penn State team that has played them as close as anybody the last several year.

Olave finished last week's game with six catches for 104 yards. He was targeted in the end zone once, but the paly was broken up. It was Justin Fields' only incompletion of the entire game.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC, as the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions meet under the lights in the national game of the week. 

Here is the full Availability Report released by Ohio State athletic communications this morning:

Game-Time Decision

N/A

Unavailable

§ CB Lejond Cavazos

§ DL Jacolbe Cowan

§ RB Marcus Crowley

§ OG Gavin Cupp

§ TE Patrick Gurd

§ WR Jaylen Harris

§ LS Roen McCullough

§ DT Jaden Mckenzie

§ DB Alec Taylor

§ SAF Kourt Willilams

-----

