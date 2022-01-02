C.J. Stroud Surpasses Justin Fields on Big Ten's Single-Season Passing Touchdowns List

Stroud's four touchdowns gives him 42 on the season, moving past Justin Fields on the Big Ten's all-time list.

C.J. Stroud's remarkable season continued on Saturday as the redshirt freshman moved into a tie for second on the Big Ten's single-season touchdown pass list.

With his fourth touchdown strike in this year's Rose Bowl, Stroud hit 42 TD passes for the season, a mark that moves him past his predecessor at Ohio State, Justin Fields. Jaxon-Smith Njigba had the honor of being on the receiving end of Stroud's 41st score, taking the pass 52 yards to paydirt about midway through the second quarter. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught the record-breaking score from eight yards out.

Another former Buckeye in Dwayne Haskins is the only player ahead of the two most recent OSU signal callers, who had a memorable 50-touchdown season in 2018.

Stroud is already on the record expressing his frustration over a fourth place finish in the Heisman voting, and vowed that it would "add fuel to his fire." Now, chasing Haskins' single-season conference passing touchdown record could become an extra source of motivation for Stroud heading into the 2022 season.

After breaking the record, Stroud has thrown for 343 yards on 17-of-24 passing with 11:20 still remaining in the third quarter.

