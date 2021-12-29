Kevin Wilson Happy At Ohio State, Not Pursuing Head Coaching Opportunities

“I’m at one of the best places, one of the best jobs, having as much fun as I’ve ever had.”

A report surfaced in late November stating that Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson was being targeted by Akron to be its next head coach. But speaking with the media ahead of Saturday’s Rose Bowl, Wilson said he believes he’s reached a point in his life where it’s unlikely he’ll ever lead a program again.

“I never had a conversation with any of them, but I appreciate whoever threw that out there,” Wilson said on Wednesday afternoon. “I had a bunch of former players and colleagues hit me up. One of you guys hit me up that day and said, ‘Good luck at Akron.’ Thirty minutes later, one of my old coaches hit me up and was like, ‘What’s up with Akron?’

“I’m getting old enough that maybe that opportunity is not there. I’d love to have that opportunity, but I do love every day working with Ryan (Day) at Ohio State, what we do and the opportunities here. By no means am I at a point where I’m just dying to do something (else). I think if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

Wilson, who was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award as one of the nation’s top assistant coaches this season, is in the midst of his fifth season with the Buckeyes. Before that, he spent six seasons as the head coach at Indiana, where he went 26-47 and led the Hoosiers to a pair of bowl games.

Ohio State has led the Big Ten in total offense every season since Wilson arrived in Columbus in 2017, including a nation-leading 45.5 points and 551.4 yards per game this fall. His name has been connected to various openings as a result, but he’s more than happy in his role with the Buckeyes.

“I’m at one of the best places, one of the best jobs, having as much fun as I’ve ever had. I love coaching the kids we work with, my family loves it here. It’s kind of neat that my son (freshman walk-on offensive lineman Toby Wilson) is here. I kind of thought that when he showed up.

“By no means am I content because we need to play a hell of a lot better than we just played (against Michigan), so there’s a lot of things we need to do. But I thoroughly, thoroughly love where we’re at and what what we do.”

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Matt Barnes Focused On Rose Bowl, Not Future On Staff

Utah To Wear All-White Throwback Uniforms For Rose Bowl Against Ohio State

Ohio State Staying Vigilant To Ensure Rose Bowl Isn't Cancelled Amid COVID Surge

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Says Rose Bowl Not A Consolation Prize For Ohio State

Chris Olave, Nicholas Petit-Frere And Haskell Garrett Opt Out Of Rose Bowl

Garrett Wilson Opts Out Of Rose Bowl, Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!