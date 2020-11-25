SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Ohio State Debuts at No. 4 in First College Football Playoff Ranking

Brendan Gulick

For the last several months, college football players, coaches and fans alike have all been privy to the weekly AP Poll and Coaches Poll to learn what outsiders think who the best teams in the country are at any given time. But for the first time on Tuesday night, everyone gets to hit the refresh button as the first of five consecutive weekly rankings from the College Football Playoff Selection committee have been announced.

Alabama is the top ranked team in the country, followed in order by No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State. Texas A&M and Florida are the first two teams outside of the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes have been widely considered one of the top teams in the country dating back to the preseason, so their 2020 debut from the CFP committee comes as no surprise. In fact, the top three teams really weren't much of a question, as Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State all have signature wins and are all undefeated thus far in 2020. Regardless of where they debuted in the first ranking, they were all going to be included. 

Here's why OSU shouldn't be worried about being ranked No. 4 this week.

The fourth team was the one that drew slightly more debate among fans, as Clemson's only loss came in a very close game against Notre Dame and was played without Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence. 

No. 7 Cincinnati (American Athletic Conference) and BYU (Independent) have each posted undefeated seasons as well. No. 6 Florida's only loss came in a tight game against No. 5 Texas A&M, while the Aggies only setback thus far was a decisive blow from Alabama.

This coming weekend, Alabama is scheduled to play Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Buckeyes travel to Illinois, Notre Dame is at North Carolina and Clemson hosts the Pitt Panthers.

There are four other Big Ten teams included in the first rankings: No. 8 Northwestern, No. 12 Indiana, No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 24 Iowa (3-2).

Here are the complete rankings for this week. As usual, the top four teams qualify for the College Football Playoff. The final rankings release will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

25. Tulsa Golden Hurricanes (5-1)
24. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2)
23. Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2)
22. Auburn Tigers (5-2)
21. Marshall Thundering Herd (7-0)
20. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-0)
19. North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2)
18. USC Trojans (3-0)
17. Texas Longhorns (5-2)
16. Wisconsin Badgers (2-1)
15. Oregon Ducks (3-0)
14. BYU Cougars (9-0)
13. Iowa State Cyclones (6-2)
12. Indiana Hoosiers (4-1)
11. Oklahoma Sooners (6-2)
10. Miami Hurricanes (7-1)
9. Georgia Bulldogs (5-2)
8. Northwestern Wildcats (5-0)
7. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0)
6. Florida Gators (6-1)
5. Texas A&M Aggies (5-1)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
3. Clemson Tigers (7-1)
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-0)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0)

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day is Helping Justin Fields Learn From Mistakes

Ryan Day Had a "Long Conversation" About Big Ten Officiating on Monday

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Illinois Game Preview

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Preview, How to Watch the Buckeyes

Here is everything you need to get ready for Saturday's Top-10 showdown in the Big Ten, which is the first in series history between Ohio State and Indiana.

Brendan Gulick

Should the Buckeyes Worry About Initial College Football Playoff Ranking?

OSU is ranked No. 4 in the first rankings release of the year. Should that bother Buckeyes fans? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Women's Basketball Season-Opener Cancelled by CoVID

The university has announced the Buckeyes will not play Akron Wednesday night to open the season anymore.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day is Helping Justin Fields Learn From Mistakes

Ryan Day spoke about his conversation with Justin Fields after he threw three interceptions on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State WR Commit Caleb Burton

Caleb Burton is a fantastic young receiver from Texas and one of the Top 50 recruits nationally in the Class of 2022. Here's what the Buckeyes are getting with him.

Staff Writer

Big Ten Football Power Rankings Week 6

Here's how we see the Big Ten lining up after five weeks of football.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day Not Happy with Big Ten Officials on Saturday

Day said he had a "long conversation" on Monday with the league office after two fumbles weren't reviewed and an egregious targeting wasn't called. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Who Will Start the Year at Center for the Buckeyes?

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said the team is evaluating its options as the season commences this week. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

One Positive CoVID Test Would Cancel Illinois State Game

Chris Holtmann told media members on Monday just how in-flux the non-conference slate will be this season.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: Ohio State Gets 2022 Standout Caleb Burton

Top-rated wideout in 2022 cycle verbally commits to play for the Buckeyes on Monday night. Read more

Adam Prescott