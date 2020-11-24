SI.com
Ryan Day Had a "Long Conversation" About Big Ten Officiating on Monday

Brendan Gulick

Despite the fact that Ohio State didn't play great football in the second half, Ryan Day was calm and upbeat while addressing reporters after beating No. 9 Indiana at the Shoe on Saturday afternoon.

But deep down inside, he was pretty upset about a couple of poor calls that were addressed with the conference office on Monday.

The most egregious of the issues was a rather clear-cut targeting call that wasn't flagged. Justin Fields took this hit on a 4th and 1 late in the contest.

“Had a long conversation today about a few things, and those were all high on the list,” Day said on Buckeye Roundtable on Monday night. “It's hard. And listen, they got a tough job, but to see that targeting, that was hard to take. That was a really bad hit to his head. I don't quite understand that. They did let me know that they missed one pretty bad."

The "those" that Day referenced included a couple of plays where Indiana potentially fumbled, but the plays weren't reviewed.

“The fumbles, I wish that they had done a better job in reviewing that area. But it's part of the game, and people see it from different sides, and I understand that they have a tough job. But some of those are just really hard to take, really hard to swallow, and we just gotta do a good job of moving on once those things come up and it doesn't go our way.”

During his weekly radio appearance on the show, Day also gave credit to Indiana for their effort in the second half to come back in the game, but he also indicated that he thought the Silver Bullets made some mistakes that allowed that to happen.

Regarding the pressure Justin Fields was under all day vs. the Hoosiers, Day said the Buckeyes need to learn from the film and get better because he expects every game going forward to have elements of what they saw Saturday.



