Justin Fields, Tommy Togiai Named Big Ten Players of the Week

Ohio Stat's victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions produced two of the best individual performances in the Big Ten this past weekend. Quarterback Justin Fields and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai have been recognized by the conference office for their standout performances as the Big Ten Players of the Week.

Fields, who is remarkably earning this award for the first time in his Ohio State career, is actually the co-Offensive Player of the Week with Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Fields 28-of-34 passing attempts for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Throughout his collegiate career, Fields has been fantastic at protecting the football - he's only thrown three interceptions in 448 career passing attempts. Fields was last year's conference Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year, which makes his winning this weekly award for the first time that much more improbable.

Meanwhile, Togiai won Defensive Player of the Week honors after his best game as a Buckeye on Saturday.

He anchored a defensive line that played extremely well. Togiai registered seven tackles and three sacks by himself and played on a unit that limited the Nittany Lions to a sack-adjusted 67 yards rushing on 22 carries. Penn State managed just 75 yards of total offense in the first half, and while their pass game opened up in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions registered -2 rushing yards in the entire second half.

-----

You might also like:

Justin Fields Off to Historic Start with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson

Jonathon Cooper, Tommy Togiai Stuff Penn State Rushing Attack

Ryan Day Post-game Comments vs. Penn State

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!