SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Justin Fields, Tommy Togiai Named Big Ten Players of the Week

Brendan Gulick

Ohio Stat's victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions produced two of the best individual performances in the Big Ten this past weekend. Quarterback Justin Fields and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai have been recognized by the conference office for their standout performances as the Big Ten Players of the Week.

Fields, who is remarkably earning this award for the first time in his Ohio State career, is actually the co-Offensive Player of the Week with Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Fields 28-of-34 passing attempts for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Throughout his collegiate career, Fields has been fantastic at protecting the football - he's only thrown three interceptions in 448 career passing attempts. Fields was last year's conference Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year, which makes his winning this weekly award for the first time that much more improbable.

Meanwhile, Togiai won Defensive Player of the Week honors after his best game as a Buckeye on Saturday.

He anchored a defensive line that played extremely well. Togiai registered seven tackles and three sacks by himself and played on a unit that limited the Nittany Lions to a sack-adjusted 67 yards rushing on 22 carries. Penn State managed just 75 yards of total offense in the first half, and while their pass game opened up in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions registered -2 rushing yards in the entire second half.

-----

You might also like:

Justin Fields Off to Historic Start with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson

Jonathon Cooper, Tommy Togiai Stuff Penn State Rushing Attack

Ryan Day Post-game Comments vs. Penn State

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Buckeye Cornerback Cameron Brown Suffers Torn Achilles

Ohio State's cornerback room is suddenly lacking depth after Brown went down in the fourth quarter on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

by

Jopro

Ryan Day: "This is a Very Different Rutgers Team"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day jumped on the Buckeye Roundtable Show Monday night to wrap up Penn State week and preview Rutgers on Saturday.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Maryland Kickoff Time Announced

The Buckeyes are going to College Park for the first time since their 2018 overtime scare.

Brendan Gulick

Counter Intel: Checking in on Rutgers Before Saturday's Contest

Here are a few things to know about Rutgers football as the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for Saturday's game.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Holds No. 3 Ranking in Coaches, AP Poll

Buckeyes trail only Clemson and Alabama in the polls, but the gap at the top is very small.

Brendan Gulick

Jonathon Cooper, Tommy Togiai Stuff Penn State Rushing Attack

The Buckeyes defense, especially in the first half, silenced any hope of Penn State moving the ball on the ground.

Brendan Gulick

Justin Fields Off to Historic Start with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson

Justin Fields is leading an Ohio State offense that has plenty of weapons, but Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have emerged as his favorite targets.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 8

Full list of Ohio State players suiting up, and not dressing, with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Offense Impose Their Will on Penn State

The Buckeye offense got off to a fast start and stayed aggressive late in the game as they dominated Penn State on Saturday night.

Brendan Gulick

WATCH: Andre Turrentine Focused on Development, Knows Personal Brand Will Come

Class of 2021 safety remains focused on bettering himself, both on and off the field, before arriving to Columbus.

Adam Prescott