Final Pregame Thoughts Before Ohio State and Alabama Play in National Title Game

Here are my final pregame thoughts as we approach kickoff in Miami.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have just arrived at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens ahead of tonight's national championship contest against Alabama.

Ohio State has played roughly half as many games as Alabama, which may give the Crimson Tide an edge in a few spots. But I think the Buckeyes have had to fight harder to get back what was taken from them in late summer, and their will to win shouldn't be ignored.

I'd argue that a game of this magnitude comes down to the smallest things. Both teams have earned their way here, both are exceptionally talented and both have the ability to put up points at an alarming rate. But it's the team that handles the little things the best that will prevail. Every player has a job to do and they all should focus on doing theirs to the best of their ability - you can't get caught up in the big picture on a night like tonight.

You've heard all the storylines all week: how healthy are the Buckeyes? How can they address this incredibly explosive Alabama offense? What is their best chance to try and slow the down?

Watch the video at the top of the page for my final pregame thoughts.

The game status report will be released tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

