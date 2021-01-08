Former Buckeye National Champion Dustin Fox Previews Ohio State vs. Alabama

It takes an elite football player to compete for the Ohio State Buckeyes. And even though its a select group that ever don the Scarlet and Gray, very few ever achieve what the 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes are trying to accomplish this weekend down in Miami.

The Buckeyes have played football for 130 years, but they've won only eight national championships in program history. Further, they've only won twice in situations where they could play for that title on the field. And after a crazy 2002 season with a handful of low-scoring, tight games, unbeaten Ohio State and undefeated Miami met in the BCS National Championship Game in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl.

The Buckeyes prevailed 31-24 in double-overtime and in many ways, the new era of Ohio State football was born. Including the 2002 season, Ohio State's record is 208-34 over the last 19 years, which includes an 8-4 season in 2004 and a 6-7 season in 2011.

Dustin Fox was a 4-year starter in the Ohio State secondary and played with three different NFL franchises after he was drafted in the third round in 2005. The Northeast Ohio native is currently an ESPN College Football Analyst and an afternoon drive co-host on Cleveland's premier sports radio, 92.3 The Fan. Fox has also been a part of the Cleveland Browns preseason television coverage and he contributes on the Cleveland Browns radio network.

Fox spent a few minutes with me this morning to relive some of his fondest memories of winning the national championship as a player and to preview Monday night's matchup down in Miami against Alabama.

You can watch our conversation in the video above, which also includes his thoughts on the Buckeyes' win in the Sugar Bowl, why Ryan Day has been so impressive at the helm of the program and what the hardest part is in game-planning against the Crimson Tide this week.

