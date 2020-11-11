SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

BREAKING: Ohio State Football Game vs. Maryland Canceled

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State football has been dealt its first setback by the coronavirus.

The Buckeyes have announced that their game on Saturday at Maryland against the Terrapins has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. According to the school's press release, Maryland announced that it has paused all team activities due to an elevated number of positive cases within their program. The release also pointed to “the joint decision to pause football activities and cancel Saturday’s game was made by Director of Athletics Damon Evans and University of Maryland President Darryll Pines, following a recommendation from University health officials, and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.”

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” head football coach Ryan Day said. “Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic.

“We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.”

There have not been any reported positive cases within the Ohio State program, but the Buckeyes policy is not to publicly divulge any of that information either way.

-----

You may also like:

Five Takeaways from Ryan Day's November 10 Press Conference

Ohio State Holds Steady at No. 3 in AP Poll

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Saturday's Cancellation Impacts Ohio State's Championship Aspirations

Saturday's canceled game between Ohio State and Maryland shouldn't hurt the Buckeyes' chances of winning a national title.

Brendan Gulick

Chris Holtmann Had False Positive CoVID-19 Test

The Buckeyes are two weeks away from starting the 2020-2021 season and had a CoVID-19 scare from Coach Holtmann, but the confirmation test came back negative.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State has the Best Passing Attack in College Football

Justin Fields leads a Buckeye offense that has been unstoppable through three games. They are the most efficient passing team in the country.

Brendan Gulick

Five Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference

Ryan Day shared his thoughts on how deep their playbook is for any given game, how he handles recruiting a quarterback and the lack of second string reps this year.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day Reviews Rutgers, Looks Ahead to Maryland

Ryan Day joined Buckeye Roundtable on 97.1 The Fan on Monday night to wrap up last week's win against Rutgers and begin looking forward to Maryland.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Maryland Game Preview

Ohio State Football travels to Maryland for the first time since their 2018 overtime scare. Here is some information you need for this weekend's matchup.

Brendan Gulick

Key Takeaways from Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Here are a few things that caught my attention in Saturday's Ohio State win.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Holds No. 3 Amidst AP Poll Shakeup

The Buckeyes are the only team in the top 13 spots that didn't change from last week's poll.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Stats That Matter, Highlights, Photo Gallery

Here are some notable stats, highlights, photos and press conference footage from Ohio State's big win over Rutgers on Saturday night.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Still Searching for Answers at Running Back

The Buckeyes have gotten reasonable contributions at running back as a team, but they are still searching for a leader in that position group.

Brendan Gulick