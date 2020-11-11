Ohio State football has been dealt its first setback by the coronavirus.

The Buckeyes have announced that their game on Saturday at Maryland against the Terrapins has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. According to the school's press release, Maryland announced that it has paused all team activities due to an elevated number of positive cases within their program. The release also pointed to “the joint decision to pause football activities and cancel Saturday’s game was made by Director of Athletics Damon Evans and University of Maryland President Darryll Pines, following a recommendation from University health officials, and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.”

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” head football coach Ryan Day said. “Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic.

“We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.”

There have not been any reported positive cases within the Ohio State program, but the Buckeyes policy is not to publicly divulge any of that information either way.

-----

You may also like:

Five Takeaways from Ryan Day's November 10 Press Conference

Ohio State Holds Steady at No. 3 in AP Poll