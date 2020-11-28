Ohio State Aiming to be Back on Field for Michigan State Game

The Buckeyes are focused on trying to return to the field next Saturday. To speculate any further than that would be counter-productive.

As the Buckeyes deal with the reality of now being right on the threshold of six games needed to qualify for the Big Ten championship game, fans have been speculating whether or not the conference should reconsider their CoVID-related regulations.

While Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith admits he understands why people are feeling that way, his focus right now is elsewhere.

“No, the conversations have not occurred,” Smith said. “I understand that question and understand that people are thinking about that, but that’s not where we are.”

The other topic that has come up surrounds the mandatory 21-day absence for any player that tests positive for the virus. Should the conference reconsider how long a player needs to sit out before returning to competition?

“My concern today is making sure our players get fed. Making sure if they need a sports psychologist's help, they get that," Smith said. "I get the question. I'm very sensitive to that. But that’s not where we are. I mean we made a decision late last night to do what we did, so a lot of things occurred late last night. So that last thing on my mind was [potential changes to the protocol]."

While recognizing that those conversations are not on the forefront of his mind, Smith didn't totally rule out trying to have those conversations

“Might that come up later at some point? No question. But right now, I haven’t even thought about it,” Smith said. “I want to make sure Ryan’s got what he needs, and I want to make sure the young men that have tested positive have what they need and I want to continue to talk to our doctors and others about whatever enhanced protocols we move forward with to give them a chance to possibly play Michigan State.”

At this point, any player that tests positive moving forward (beginning today, Nov. 28) wouldn't be eligible to return until Dec. 19 - the day of the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. That puts a team like the Buckeyes, who appear to be significantly better than most of the teams across the conference, in a tough spot.

Nothing can be said with certainty these days. It's very unlikely that the season is over. Whether the Buckeyes can get on the field next Saturday is the primary focus because to try and forecast anything beyond that seems futile.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Football vs. Illinois Cancelled

What Does Saturday's Canceled Game Mean for Ohio State's Playoff Chances?

FOX's Joel Klatt Breaks Down Ohio State's Defensive Woes

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook