Ohio State Football vs. Illinois Cancelled

On Friday morning, everything felt like it was going to be okay. By Friday afternoon, it was announced that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and several players had tested positive for the coronavirus. And at roughly 10:30 eastern time on Saturday evening, the university announced that Ohio State's game on Saturday at Illinois had been officially cancelled.

In a statement, the university said the game is cancelled officially "after further positive tests for the coronavirus were discovered after a round of PCR testing this afternoon."

Furthermore, the department has paused all football team-related activities. The decision to cancel Saturday's game and pause activities was made in conjunction with Director of Athletics Gene Smith, University President Kristina M. Johnson, head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Smith said. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

The program will resume its team activities when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference.

The biggest hurdle for the Buckeyes at the moment is the fact that this is their second cancelled game of the season. Currently, they must play at least six games to qualify for a Big Ten title game appearance. They are currently 4-0 with two games remaining. There are no confirmed reports on the exact number of positive cases, but players that have tested positive are required to sit out 21 days, which puts the next two games in jeopardy as well.

