Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Crushing Loss to Oregon

Here's our immediate reaction from Ohio Stadium after the Buckeyes came up short against the Ducks.

Ohio State's loss to Oregon isn't going to sit well with fans, particularly because the Buckeyes played more than well enough offensively to win the game. But the defensive execution on Saturday was, for the second straight week, average at best.

The Silver Bullets did a reasonable job in man-to-man coverage and they put up good numbers on the offensive end, but I think some of those gaudy numbers masked C.J. Stroud's youth. He had flashes of being a good player, but still made far too many mistakes that put the Buckeyes way behind the 8-ball in the first half.

Ohio State had more total offensive yards (612) than in any other loss in program history. Stroud also threw for the second most passing yards in a single game in school history (484).

Andrew Lind and I share our immediate reaction in the video above from a bad day for the Buckeyes.

