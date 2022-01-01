Jack Sawyer Ejected From Rose Bowl For Targeting

True freshman Jack Sawyer's Rose Bowl debut didn't last very long. Sawyer was ejected for targeting in the second quarter on a call that was initiated by the replay official.

With 9:18 left in the second quarter, Utah quarterback Cam Rising scrambled away from pressure and surged forward into the Ohio State red zone. Sawyer dove from behind Rising and attempted to tackle him. Rising was beginning to go down on his own accord, but the fact that Sawyer lowered the crown of his helmet into Rising was enough for the officials to review the hit.

There was no personal foul called on the field, but targeting plays are reviewable and Sawyer was ejected from the game.

Sawyer will miss the remainder of this game, but the penalty does not prevent him from playing in the first half of the Notre Dame game to open the 2022 season.

Utah running back Tavion Thomas scored one play later and gave the Utes a 21-7 lead with just over nine minutes left in the first half.

