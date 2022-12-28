Jim Knowles, Ohio State Defense Face “Huge Challenge” In Georgia Offense

Ohio State’s defense was among the nation’s best in several statistical categories heading into the regular-season finale against Michigan, but things quickly came unraveled in the 45-23 loss to the Wolverines on Nov. 27.

The Buckeyes allowed five “explosive” plays, including a 75-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, a 45-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and a pair of 75-plus yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter that sealed it.

“I hold myself accountable,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said during his media availability on Wednesday. “We certainly know the last game was not how we wanted to go out. We know there were issues, and we’ve addressed them.”

Knowles doesn’t believe those issues are systematic, but rather the defense simply failing to execute in an area where Ohio State had been otherwise successful this season.

“Something went wrong, so people want to point blame, and that’s where it comes back to me,” Knowles said. “Our players are always trying their best. I think it’s easy and a cop out as a coach to say, ‘Well, that guy blew this particular play.’

“I didn’t do a good enough job. If he didn’t show up in the game doing it right, then the fingers need to be pointed back to me. What did I call? Why did I call it? Why did new not finish that play right? Those are the things that keep me up and night.

“When you have a team and a bunch of good guys and people don’t point fingers at each other, we’re all just in it together. You own it. You accept the accountability for it and you work to get better every day – and that starts with me.”

The Buckeyes now get a chance to redeem themselves in the Peach Bowl on Saturday evening against top-ranked Georgia, which is averaging 491.9 yards and 39.2 points per game this season, good for seventh and 11th nationally.

“It’s a huge challenge, one our guys have worked for all year,” Knowles said. “This is the reigning national champion, so you're talking about a bunch of guys that are going to play at the next level.”

“We’re anxious. I mean, the guys have an edge. I know they’re grateful for the opportunity to be playing on the biggest stage and really just want to go out and play their best.”

That said, there are many similarities between the Bulldogs and Wolverines, including that they want to establish the run first and foremost and have a quarterback who can make plays with his legs and improvise under pressure.

“The versatility of the offense with the multiple tight ends who are extremely talented, receivers who can make plays in various ways throughout the field, running backs who can attack you both inside and outside and a quarterback who just does a marvelous job of managing the whole thing,” Knowles said.

“It’s a complete offense. It’s developed like an NFL offense, and they have a bunch of tools at their disposal, so we need to be sound across the board and really play hard with great effort.”

