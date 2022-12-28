Cameron Heyward, Nick Bosa Named AFC, NFC Defensive Players Of The Week

Former Ohio State defensive linemen Cameron Heyward and Nick Bosa were named the AFC and NFC defensive players of the week for their respective performances over the weekend.

Heyward, who is in his 12th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, recorded seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup in the 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday evening.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominee now has 62 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three pass break ups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the season.

Bosa, meanwhile, recorded seven tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in Saturday’s 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders. That doesn’t include a sack on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.

One of two former Buckeyes selected to the Pro Bowl, joining Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin, he has 48 tackles, 42 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass pass break up this season.

This marks the second time this season that Bosa has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the week, as he earned the honor following a three-sack performance in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4.

Heyward, meanwhile, hasn’t been named the AFC’s defensive player of the week since 2017, when he took home the honor twice that season. This is Heyward’s third career honor and Bosa’s fourth.

That said, it’s not the first time that Ohio State players have swept the weekly defensive honors, as Bosa and his older brother, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa, did it in Week 8 of the 2019 season.

