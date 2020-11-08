Justin Fields Throws 50th Career Touchdown at Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes' high-octane offense is led by arguably the best player in college football, and he looked every bit the part in a memorable game Saturday night against Rutgers.

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields threw his third touchdown pass of the game with 5:42 left in the second quarter, floating a perfect touch-pass into the back left corner of the end zone to Garrett Wilson. It gave Ohio State a comfortable 28-3 lead, the score had far more significance than that.

On that touchdown, Justin Fields threw his 50th career touchdown pass for the Buckeyes in just his 17th game. With that pass, he tied Art Schlichter (1978-81) for seventh place on the all-time program list.

As it turns out, it was a personal record day as well. For the first time in his college career, Fields threw five touchdown passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes in a game six times.

