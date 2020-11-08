SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Justin Fields Throws 50th Career Touchdown at Ohio State

Brendan Gulick

The Ohio State Buckeyes' high-octane offense is led by arguably the best player in college football, and he looked every bit the part in a memorable game Saturday night against Rutgers.

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields threw his third touchdown pass of the game with 5:42 left in the second quarter, floating a perfect touch-pass into the back left corner of the end zone to Garrett Wilson. It gave Ohio State a comfortable 28-3 lead, the score had far more significance than that.

On that touchdown, Justin Fields threw his 50th career touchdown pass for the Buckeyes in just his 17th game. With that pass, he tied Art Schlichter (1978-81) for seventh place on the all-time program list.

As it turns out, it was a personal record day as well. For the first time in his college career, Fields threw five touchdown passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes in a game six times.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Game Day Hub

Ryan Day Praises Justin Fields' Accuracy, Commitment to Excellence

Ryan Day, Kerry Coombs Have Great Respect for Greg Schiano

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State Upends Relentless Rutgers

Rutgers epitomized playing a full 60 minutes and they were very effective in the second half, but Ohio State raced out to huge early lead it never relinquished.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Rutgers: First Half Notebook

Here are my first half thoughts as the Buckeyes lead Rutgers at halftime, 35-3. Justin Fields has thrown his 50th career touchdown for Ohio State.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Three Things I'm Watching For and a Prediction

Here are the things I'm most focused on as the Buckeyes get ready for their second straight prime time game with Rutgers coming to town.

Brendan Gulick

Game Day Central: Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State

Everything you need to get ready for Ohio State's Week 3 showdown with Rutgers.

Brendan Gulick

Pigskin Pick'em: Big Ten Week 3 Games

BuckeyesNow on SI picks every game in the Big Ten this week, including a big matchup between Indiana and Michigan.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Alters CoVID-19 Protocols for False Positives on Game Day

Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard's false positive CoVID test last week and resulting absence from the game sparked a change in the Big Ten testing protocols.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Rutgers Preview, How to Watch the Buckeyes

Ohio State and Rutgers kick off Week 3 on the Buckeyes' schedule, Saturday night at Ohio Stadium. Here is a game preview, including how to watch.

Brendan Gulick

Blake Haubeil Out, All Other Starters Available vs. Rutgers

The Buckeyes will be using a second string kicker tomorrow against Rutgers, but the projected starting units on offense and defense are all available for Saturday's game.

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day Talks Justin Fields' Accuracy, Commitment to Excellence

Ohio State has perhaps the best quarterback in the country in Justin Fields. Ryan Day thinks Fields' attention to detail, focus, and commitment to enhancing mechanics are the reasons why he's excelling.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes Out of Crossover Classic, Jimmy Sotos Ruled Eligible

The Buckeyes are working on a new schedule for the beginning of the season. Meanwhile, Jimmy Sotos' ability to play this year is huge for Coach Holtmann's team.

Brendan Gulick