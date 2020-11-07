Game Day Central: Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State

No. 3 Ohio State is ready for a second consecutive primetime matchup as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday evening.

Not surprisingly, the Buckeyes move the needle in the college football landscape. Their opening game against Nebraska was the most-watched college game this season across the country and last week's game at Penn State was the highest rated college football game on ESPN Networks so far this year.

Meanwhile, when they haven't been on television on Saturday's, the Ohio State digital creative team and social media team have made a massive impression. It was reported earlier this week that between the Buckeyes' official accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, they had 3.76 million impressions on social media during October. The next closest team had more than 1 million fewer impressions, and Michigan registered more than 2 million fewer impressions.

With all eyes on The Shoe on Saturday night for a game against an improved Rutgers team, here is everything you need to be ready for Saturday's game.

General Info

Date: November 7, 2020

Where: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Weather: 60 degrees, clear skies

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Current Betting Numbers

Spread: Ohio State (-38)

O/U Total: 64.5

How to Watch/Listen

Television: Big Ten Network

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline reporter)

Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host)

Recent Series History

2019: Ohio State - 56, Rutgers - 21

2018: Ohio State - 52, Rutgers - 3

2017: Ohio State - 56, Rutgers - 0

2016: Ohio State - 58, Rutgers - 0

2015: Ohio State - 49, Rutgers - 7



Examining the All-time Series History Between Ohio State and Rutgers

Coaching Matchup

Ryan Day, 2nd Season

* Career Record: 18-1 ... Ohio State Record: Same ... Record vs. Rutgers: 2-0



Greg Schiano, 12th Season (2001-2011, 2020)

* Career Record: 69-68 ... Rutgers Record: Same ... Record vs. Ohio State: 0-0

Weekly Press Conference Clips

Ryan Day and Kerry Coombs on their relationship and mutual respect for Greg Schiano

Ryan Day on what has made Justin Fields so accurate this year

Ryan Day on his message leading into the Rutgers game this week

THE MATCHUP

Blake Haubeil Out, All Other Projected Starters Available for Saturday - Get the latest on the Buckeyes Game Status Report, including all players that will not be available for Saturday's game.

Ryan Day: "This is a Very Different Rutgers Team" - Get Coach Day's take on why Rutgers has looked so much better this year.

2020 Ohio State Game Day Protocols

Game Prediction

Ohio State vs. Rutgers: What I'm Watching For, Game Prediction

News and Notes

Big Ten Changes CoVID-19 Protocol for False Positive Tests - see how Justin Hilliard's false positive test sparked a change across the league

Ryan Day: "How Can We Do Things Better?" - What are the Buckeyes most focused on this week as they hope to keep their early season momentum rolling?

Ryan Day on Justin Fields' Accuracy, Commitment to Excellence - Coach Day's thoughts on what has made Justin Fields so effective this season.

-----

