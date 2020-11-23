SI.com
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time, Broadcast Info Announced

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State is preparing to play Illinois this weekend, but they've just learned some more information about next weekend's game in East Lansing.

The Buckeyes trip to Michigan State will be nationally televised on ABC and will kick off at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. That means all three remaining Ohio State regular season games will be noon kickoffs against Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan.

This will also be the first chance for Ohio State to see Mel Tucker as a collegiate head coach. Tucker coached the Buckeyes' defensive backs from 2001-2003 and was the co-Defensive Coordinator the following season before spending the next decade in the NFL. He was an assistant on the 2002 national championship team in Columbus, while also earning a ring as an assistant with Alabama in 2015. Tucker took the MSU job in the offseason after he was the lead man at Colorado in 2019.

Tucker's tenure at Michigan State has gotten off to a rocky start with a 1-3 record. Their game last weekend against Maryland was cancelled because of the CoVID outbreak in College Park. Tucker's lone win so far was consequential though, after he beat Michigan in Ann Arbor, 27-24.

Michigan State will play No. 11 Northwestern this weekend after the Wildcats beat Wisconsin last Saturday to take control of the Big Ten West Division.

