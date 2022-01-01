Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Lathan Ransom Carted Off With Apparent Leg Injury

    The sophomore from Tucson, Arizona was hurt trying to make a tackle on Utah's kick return for a touchdown mid-way through the second quarter
    Things aren't going well for the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl, and there's nothing worse than an apparent bad injury.

    Ohio State sophomore defensive back Lathan Ransom was taken off the field on a medical cart after injuring his left leg during Britain Covey's 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 8:17 left in the first half.

    The medical staff quickly got to Ransom on the field, who was in obvious pain. The training staff was seen inflating an air cast on Ransom's left leg before he was helped up on the cart.

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 11 Utah Utes

    Ryan Batsch was also injured for the Buckeyes on the play, but he was helped off the field and was being attended to by medical personnel on the sideline.

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

    Lathan Ransom Carted Off With Apparent Leg Injury

