Master Teague Silences Critics in Most Productive Game of His Career

Brendan Gulick

In each of the first three games of the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes ran for at least 200 yards as a team - by all accounts, a successful rushing attack. 

Perhaps the expectations are unrealistic, but some fans have been clamoring for more.

Why did the Buckeyes only have one running back eclipse 100 yards rushing in the first three games? Why doesn't the offense look more like it did with J.K. Dobbins or Ezekiel Elliott? Why hasn't Trey Sermon exploded on to the scene after rushing for 2,000 yards over three seasons at Oklahoma? Why hasn't Master Teague dominated conference opponents so far?

I have a better question - who cares? It's a team game and the Buckeyes clearly have depth in the backfield.

I think some folks have gotten really used to Ohio State having astronomical success and completely dominating teams. Nothing is wrong with the run game. The team is averaging more than 230 yards per game through four games with 10 rushing touchdowns. But for those that have been waiting for a breakout individual performance, Master Teague silenced the critics on Saturday.

Ohio State Survives Scare from No. 9 Indiana

Teague ran 26 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns against Indiana, including a 41-yard scoring run. It was his third career multi-score game and the second time this year he's gone for 100+ on the ground.

For comparison's sake, here are Master Teague's game-by-game numbers prior to overpowering Indiana on Saturday.

Master Teague Career Game-by-Game thru Rutgers 2020

Ohio State needed that depth and consistency on Saturday because Justin Fields was in near-constant scramble mode against a blitz-heavy Hoosier defense. The Scarlet and Gray ran 50 times for 307 yards to compliment 300 yards passing on 18 completions. 

It was great to see Teague excel in such a big spot. He's such a tough, downhill runner. He's faster than you'd expect considering his style of running. There's a reason he earned All-Conference recognition last year as the second-string back behind a 2,000-yard rusher. Teague reminded everyone on Saturday just how good he is and how he can carry a heavy load for the Buckeyes when they need him most.

