2022 California DT Hero Kanu Signs With Ohio State

2022 California Defensive Tackle Hero Kanu Signs With Ohio State
KANU PROFILE
Hometown: Geltendorf, Germany
High School: Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic
Size: 6-foot-5, 293-pounds
Composite Ranking: ★★★★
Commitment Date: Jan. 8, 2022
Recruitment Recap: A native of Geltendorf, Germany, Kanu moved to the United States in October 2020 with hopes of landing a scholarship offer from a major college football program. He caught the attention of college coaches with a strong spring season, including Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who offered in April.
Kanu made his way to campus for a two-day camp visit in June, then returned for an official visit for the win over Penn State in late October. That visit ultimately sealed the deal, as he announced his commitment to the Buckeyes over finalists Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma during the All-American Bowl on Saturday, though he actually signed with the program during the Early Signing Period in mid-December.
Evaluation: Kanu was named first-team All-Trinity League this past fall after recording 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks in perhaps the toughest conference in all of high school football.
“Kanu is cat quick out of his stance and works as a grunt inside and out on Friday nights,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “As athletic, pound-for-pound, as anybody (in the country). He plays a controlled game and can really stress a blocker at the point of attack.”
