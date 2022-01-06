Ohio State Fires Offensive Line Coach Greg Studrawa

The Fostoria, Ohio, native has been with the Buckeyes since 2016, when he replaced Ed Warinner.

As first reported by FootballScoop and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State has fired offensive line coach Greg Studrawa after six seasons with the program.

A native of Fostoria, Ohio, Studrawa had been with the Buckeyes since 2016, when he was hired by former head coach Urban Meyer to replace Ed Warinner. He was then retained by current head coach Ryan Day when he took over the program ahead of the 2019 season.

During Studrawa’s time in Columbus, Ohio State had a pair of Rimington Trophy winners in centers Pat Elflein (2016) and Billy Price (2017) and five first-team All-Americans, including Elflein, Price, center Michael Jordan (2018) and offensive guard Wyatt Davis (2019-20).

The 2016 and 2019 offensive lines were each among the finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented annually to the country’s toughest and most physical offensive line unit.

However, Studrawa was hit-or-miss on the recruiting trail. He landed highly sought-after players like Davis, centers Josh Myers and Harry Miller; tackles Nicholas Petit-Frere and Paris Johnson Jr.; and guard Donovan Jackson, but also missed out on guard Jackson Carman (Clemson) and tackles J.C. Latham (Alabama) and Kiyaunta Goodwin (Kentucky).

He also drew criticism for his decision to move Johnson and fifth-year senior Thayer Munford to guard, as Ohio State rushed for just 180.3 yards per game this fall behind a tackle-heavy lineup. The unit was also manhandled in the 42-27 loss to Michigan, which ultimately kept the Buckeyes from the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff.

Studrawa's contract, which paid him $700,000 this fall, was set to expire at the end of January. He is now the second member of the Buckeyes’ coaching staff to depart the program this week, joining former secondary coach Matt Barnes, who was named the defensive coordinator at Memphis on Monday.

FootballScoop also reported that Ohio State is targeting UCLA offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Justin Frye as Studrawa’s replacement. He worked with Day at both Boston College and Temple.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Named To Associated Press All-Bowl Team

Brian Hartline Named FootballScoop Wide Receivers Coach Of The Year

Former Oklahoma State S Tanner McCalister Transferring To Ohio State

2022 Wisconsin OL Carson Hinzman Commits To Ohio State

How Hinzman's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh "Might Be Tempted" To Return To The NFL

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!